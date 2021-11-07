Carbon County: Work Scheduled Next Week on Numerous Roads

​

County: Carbon Municipality: Kidder Township Road name: Interstate 80 East Ramps Between: Exit 274 (PA 534) and Exit 274 (PA 534) Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane shifts at the Interstate 80 East Exit 274 on and off ramps. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/10/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Penn Forest and Towamensing Townships Road name: Hatchery Road/Penn Forest Road Between: PA 903 and Pohopoco Drive Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/12/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Mahoning and East Penn Townships Road name: Mahoning Mountain Road/Ben Salem Road Between: PA 443/Blakeslee Boulevard and Church Hill Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/8/21 Est completion date: 11/10/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: Mahoning and East Penn Townships Road name: Dinkey Road Between: Mahoning Mountain Road and PA 895 Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/12/21 Est completion date: 11/12/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Carbon Municipality: East Side Borough Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 273 (PA 940/PA 437) and Exit 274 (PA 534) Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/16/21 Est completion date: 11/16/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

