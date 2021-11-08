Favour Ori addresses talent match gaps for African tech talent
Favour Ori enterprises help emerging talent and established software developers access opportunities on a global scale.VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech careers remain in high demand globally with unprecedented new roles and open jobs available for software engineers, security professionals, analysts, data experts and project managers.
For a serial tech entrepreneur like Favour Ori, the variety of roles available serve as the perfect opportunity to further the development of African tech talent and match qualified workers with global firms and start-ups eager to attract new employees.
Favour Ori began establishing African talent pipeline early
For Favour Ori, CEO, efforts spent on developing African tech talent and creating platforms for existing talent to shine on a global scale were born from his own success. They were also started early.
Ori traveled to the United States to attend college and quickly made a mark in the U.S. as a public speaker at a variety of national conferences. Through connections developed at these tech events, Favour Ori saw the need for developing and promoting existing talent in Africa both domestically and on a global scale.
An early effort was establishing the College Situation, a business later sold to ABiTNetwork. The College Situation connected existing talent with global scholarship and fellowship opportunities for additional education and professional development.
As College Situation grew, an additional enterprise, FavCode54, was developed. Via FavCode54, Favour Ori developed a solid mentorship and training platform. For FavCode 54, students are not required to have a background in programming or previous higher education in tech fields.
The learning portal provides access to a full range of recorded classes as well as professional development materials and resources. Students can learn and then train and network with a mentor. Mentors at FavCode54 may be Ivy League graduates, employees at top tech companies or a combination of the two.
Documented success follows Favour Ori
Over 10,000 people have moved on from FavCode54 training and mentorship to successful global careers with top tech or started their own companies.
For Favour Ori, this is only the beginning as he continues to develop and refine career-centric offerings for the next generation. These include Japa Internship, a program for existing software developers to use as they level up careers.
The future also includes the launch of the Payday app, the first Rwandan company to join the Techstars Toronto Accelerator program. Payday makes it possible for tech talent in Africa to receive instant payments from clients as an alternative to PayPal. The app enjoyed a cold launch in July, and over $1.4 million dollars in payments were processed via the app within one month.
Through participation in the accelerator program, Payday will focus on rapid growth and, potentially, earn the opportunity to pitch investors when the program concludes. The fintech company has already received $1 million in pre-seed dollars to aid in development.
