Insuritas Recognized by FinTech Global as an InsurTech100 Global Company

2021 InsurTech100 list recognizes the top 100 leaders in InsurTech innovation globally, demonstrating the use of technology to reimagine insurance.

We're replacing the current, highly fragmented and antiquated customer acquisition quoting, and policy issuance model.” — Matt Chesky, Insuritas President

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas is recognized as one of the world's most innovative providers of digital insurance solutions by FinTech Global. The 2021 list recognizes the top 100 leaders in InsurTech innovation globally, demonstrating the use of technology to reimagine insurance. "We are proud to be recognized for our work connecting insurance buyers to the coverage they need through our financial institution partners digital banking platforms, replacing the current, highly fragmented and antiquated customer acquisition, quoting and policy issuance model," noted Matt Chesky, Insuritas' President.

InsurTech100's panel of industry experts reviewed over 1,400 insurtech companies worldwide. The top 100 were recognized for using technology to drive new customer acquisition strategies, efficiency improvements, as well as impacts on the value chain or revenue enhancements generated.

In a recent interview with FinTech Global Research, Matt Chesky, President of Insuritas, was asked: What is the biggest opportunity in the InsurTech space right now? Matt replied, "One of the widest gaps between consumer expectations and reality today in the InsurTech space is in the insurance shopping experience," he says. "Many of the newer innovations in the distribution side of InsurTech are focused exclusively on digitizing a traditionally analog shopping experience, but don't necessarily solve for some of the other frictions inherent in that process, including low-cost customer acquisition, multiple product purchasing experiences, post-purchase online insurance accounts that mirror online banking accounts and recommendation engines to support lifetime value."

Through the years, Insuritas has developed several high-tech solutions for its clients, including its E-InsuranceAISLE, LoanINSURNACE, InsureNOW and AgentFORCE platforms. Rather than taking its foot off the metal any time soon when it comes to innovation, Insuritas continues to roll out new solutions for the market.

About FinTech Global

FinTech Global provides superior data, independent insights, and the most powerful analytical tools available for the entire FinTech industry. They work with market leaders in the FinTech industry – investors, expert advisers, innovative companies, and financial institutions – and enable them to get the essential intelligence they need to make superior business decisions. For additional information, visit https://fintech.global/about-us/

About Insuritas

Insuritas' mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ecosystem, deployed across a network of partners serving over 10 million customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About InsurTech100

The InsurTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative InsurTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts. These are the companies every leader in the insurance industry needs to know about as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies. For additional information, visit TheInsurTech100.com.