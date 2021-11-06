Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Tragic Event At Astroworld Festival In Houston

November 6, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the tragic event that took place last night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. Eight people are reported dead and several others injured after a crowd surge.

"What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to the first responders and good Samaritans who were on site and immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready assist in the response, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in lifting up in prayer those affected by this tragedy."

Governor Abbott Statement On Tragic Event At Astroworld Festival In Houston

