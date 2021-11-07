TPConnects is now live with Australian flag carrier Qantas
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai-based travel technology provider TPConnects has signed a landmark deal with Australian flag carrier Qantas for the provision of its advanced TPConnects Aggregator Platform that utilises IATA’s next-generation New Distribution Capability (NDC) standard.
Through this deal, travel bookers will be able to book flights and ancillaries directly with Qantas through TPConnects’ NDCMarketplace.com virtual storefront, offering an innovative booking and servicing experience for agents.
NDCMarketplace.com connects dozens of NDC-certified and Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) along with Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) regardless of schema, standard and version. Travel Sellers subscribed to NDCMarketplace.com will be able to access all participating NDC airline content alongside GDS and LCC content in one screen enabling them to serve their customers.
NDCMarketplace.com enables the travel agents to create unlimited Sub Agents, provide access to staff and create role permissions, add markups, multiple currencies and use the agents agreed Form of Payment (BSP Cash, BSP CC etc) with the airlines. Non-IATA travel agents can subscribe to NDCMarketplace.com search, compare, book, issue, manage after-sales from multiple sources and make payment through Credit Card.
Qantas has been one of the industry’s strongest proponents of the NDC standard and is a member of IATA’s prestigious NDC Leaderboard group, which comprises 23 international airlines that account for more than 30 percent of IATA’s passenger volumes. Other members of the group include United Airlines, American Airlines, Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Air France.
The Australian carrier’s Qantas Distribution Platform enables travel sellers to deliver innovative and enhanced customer experiences. The rich content available through the platform offers benefits that include the delivery of tailored offerings across all core market segments, special offers for their loyalty members and differentiated content as compared with the traditional GDS.
“Qantas is recognised as one of the industry’s leading supporters of the NDC and is committed to its long-term growth and development,” commented Rajendran Vellapalath, Chief Executive Officer of TPConnects.
“We are honoured to be working with the airline to support their growth via the various NDC channels. Its presence on NDCMarketplace.com will enable travel agents from across the world who have signed up to the Qantas Channel to book tickets and ancillaries via the online portal, delivering innovative new services to their clients.”
“Despite the significant impact of COVID airlines globally, Qantas remains committed to progressing our NDC program with our key agency and technology partners like TPConnects”, said Igor Kwiatkowski, Qantas Executive Manager, Global Sales & Distribution, “As we continue to launch new features through the Qantas Distribution Platform, this new deal partnership will help deliver richer content and a better experience to more of our customers and agency partners around the globe.”
For more on Qantas’ NDC program, visit qantas.com/distributionplatform.
Founded in regional Queensland in 1920 – as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services – Qantas has played a central role in the development of the Australian and international aviation industry. Today the Qantas Group is a diverse global aviation business, comprising Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, the Jetstar low-cost carrier group and Qantas Loyalty. Qantas is ranked the world’s safest airline by AirlineRatings.com, and holds many major awards for service, food and wine, technology and innovation.
