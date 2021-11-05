CAPE NOME - NOW ON AUDIBLE

The Alaskan Adventures of Percy Hope - Book 2 Wyatt Earp Business Card The streets of Nome

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s 1898, and one of history’s most abundant gold discoveries has shaken awake the desolate city of Cape Nome, Alaska. This monumental find by John Brynteson, Jafet Lindeberg, and Erik Lindblom earns them the moniker of the Three Lucky Swedes……welcome to Neil Perry Gordon’s new historical fiction Audible release, CAPE NOME [November 1st, 2021].

News of their good fortune spreads swiftly, and by the summer of 1900, tens of thousands of dreamers trek over land and by sea to the mines surrounding Anvil Creek and upon the Bering Sea beaches, where gold deposits pepper the soft sands.

Cape Nome chronicles the continuing adventures of Percy Hope, following his exploits two years earlier in Hope City. Percy, now a journalist for William Randolph Hearst’s San Francisco Examiner, is sent on assignment to Nome to report on the next great stampede.

Along the way, Percy encounters and befriends the legendary gunman Wyatt Earp and his spirited wife, Josephine, as well as an assemblage of amusing, disarming, and sinister characters, including a sea monster known as the Qalupalik.

Cape Nome is a riveting story of betrayal, murder, kidnapping, and government conspiracies, all of which form the backdrop for Percy Hope’s struggle to uncover the truth in a world poisoned by greed, deceit, and lies.

This is Neil Perry Gordon’s seventh published novel. His previous books include: A Cobbler’s Tale (October 2018), Moon Flower (February 2019), The Righteous One (September 2019), The Bomb Squad (March 2020), Hope City (June 2020), and Sadie’s Sin (November 2020).

Cape Nome - The Alaskan Adventures of Percy Hope - Book 2 is now available on Amazon and Audible.