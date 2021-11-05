Submit Release
News Search

There were 531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,594 in the last 365 days.

CAPE NOME - NOW ON AUDIBLE

CAPE NOME - BOOK COVER

The Alaskan Adventures of Percy Hope - Book 2

Wyatt Earp Business Card

Wyatt Earp Business Card

Wyatt Earp's The Dexter Saloon

The streets of Nome

THE ALASKAN ADVENTURES OF PERCY HOPE

The way the author blends historical fact and fictional escapade is brilliant.”
— Amazon reviewer

PARK RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s 1898, and one of history’s most abundant gold discoveries has shaken awake the desolate city of Cape Nome, Alaska. This monumental find by John Brynteson, Jafet Lindeberg, and Erik Lindblom earns them the moniker of the Three Lucky Swedes……welcome to Neil Perry Gordon’s new historical fiction Audible release, CAPE NOME [November 1st, 2021].

News of their good fortune spreads swiftly, and by the summer of 1900, tens of thousands of dreamers trek over land and by sea to the mines surrounding Anvil Creek and upon the Bering Sea beaches, where gold deposits pepper the soft sands.

Cape Nome chronicles the continuing adventures of Percy Hope, following his exploits two years earlier in Hope City. Percy, now a journalist for William Randolph Hearst’s San Francisco Examiner, is sent on assignment to Nome to report on the next great stampede.

Along the way, Percy encounters and befriends the legendary gunman Wyatt Earp and his spirited wife, Josephine, as well as an assemblage of amusing, disarming, and sinister characters, including a sea monster known as the Qalupalik.

Cape Nome is a riveting story of betrayal, murder, kidnapping, and government conspiracies, all of which form the backdrop for Percy Hope’s struggle to uncover the truth in a world poisoned by greed, deceit, and lies.

This is Neil Perry Gordon’s seventh published novel. His previous books include: A Cobbler’s Tale (October 2018), Moon Flower (February 2019), The Righteous One (September 2019), The Bomb Squad (March 2020), Hope City (June 2020), and Sadie’s Sin (November 2020).

Cape Nome - The Alaskan Adventures of Percy Hope - Book 2 is now available on Amazon and Audible.

Neil Perry Gordon
Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist
+1 845-304-0520
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

CAPE NOME - NOW ON AUDIBLE

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.