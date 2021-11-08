Runbeck Election Services Invests in W+D envelope converting tech to Become "One Stop Shop" for Vote by Mail Services
Runbeck Election Services purchases two W+D 410 Easy Envelopers in latest technology acquisition
Envelopes are a critical part of the vote-by-mail process, whether we are mailing a ballot to a voter, or a voter is mailing their completed ballot for tabulation. ”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runbeck Election Services (Runbeck), an elections technology solutions company focused on delivering printing, equipment and software solutions, announced it has purchased two W+D 410 Easy Envelopers to bring all of the company’s vote-by-mail services within their production facility. With the addition of this new envelope converting machinery, Runbeck will be able to oversee each step in the process of producing vote-by-mail packets for their customers.
“Envelopes are a critical part of the vote-by-mail process, whether we are mailing a ballot to a voter, or a voter is mailing their completed ballot for tabulation. We are pleased to be able to bring this final piece of the process under our control for the first time in our company’s history,” said Bryan Dandurand, Vice President of Operations at Runbeck.
Runbeck expects the new W+D 410’s to be fully installed by the end of 2021 and ready for the 2022 midterm election cycle. Until the Envelopers are installed, Runbeck will continue to fulfill 2021 customer orders for vote-by-mail packets using third party envelope vendors.
“We work with so many jurisdictions across the country, and they each have their own specifications for envelope and ballot design. Purchasing these converting machines will allow us the technology to provide the highest level of customization and chain of custody compliance for their requirements. This can include envelope sizing and now, the integration of mechanisms giving voters the ability to fully track their return envelope as it travels through the USPS system to its final destination,” added Dandurand.
Runbeck invested in additional election technology equipment in 2020 with the purchase of 11 new W+D BB700 S2 high-speed inserters to supplement the five inserters already in operation. As a crucial step in assembling ballot packets, an inserter organizes and inserts voting materials— such as the ballot, voting instructions and return envelope—into a mailing envelope accurately for each voter. With this equipment, Runbeck was able to quadruple their daily ballot packet production capacity to 1.5 million ballot packets to accommodate the increased demand.
For the 2020 general election, Runbeck’s vote-by-mail services and other election products and technology reached more than 70 million voters in 22 states and the District of Columbia—more than one third of the estimated number of registered voters in the United States. More information on Runbeck Election Services can be found at Runbeck.net.
