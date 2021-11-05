Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Suing to Stop President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in regards to Nebraska filing a lawsuit to stop the coronavirus vaccine mandate from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Nebraska is playing a leading role in suing the federal government to stop President Biden’s draconian and illegal coronavirus vaccine mandate,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thank you to Attorney General Peterson for his leadership. Nebraska will continue to fight back, so we can safeguard our freedoms and protect the Nebraskans who are at risk of losing their jobs because of the President’s mandate.”