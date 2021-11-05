Submit Release
News Search

There were 541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,604 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Suing to Stop President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Suing to Stop President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in regards to Nebraska filing a lawsuit to stop the coronavirus vaccine mandate from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

 

“Nebraska is playing a leading role in suing the federal government to stop President Biden’s draconian and illegal coronavirus vaccine mandate,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Thank you to Attorney General Peterson for his leadership.  Nebraska will continue to fight back, so we can safeguard our freedoms and protect the Nebraskans who are at risk of losing their jobs because of the President’s mandate.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Suing to Stop President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.