Treasurer Magaziner Announces Courtney Carter as Deputy Communications Director

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced today that Courtney Carter will join his staff as Deputy Communications Director, effective November 8.

"Courtney is an accomplished digital reporter and multimedia journalist with the ability to tell vivid and compelling stories about complex issues," said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I know her skills will be a powerful asset to my team moving forward."

Courtney Carter was most recently hired as the first digital reporter for WPRI-TV 12. Before moving to Rhode Island, Courtney was a multimedia journalist with Spectrum News in Syracuse, NY. Courtney was previously a co-host of a weekly podcast, To Be Honest, where she discussed a variety of topics spanning news and politics for WABC radio in New York City. She has also served as a multimedia journalist and freelance writer for News 12 Networks, Huffington Post, and Verizon Fios1 News in New York.

Courtney is a mentor in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Rhode Island program and a graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and the City University of New York's Graduate School of Journalism.

"I am thrilled to be joining Treasurer Magaziner's team to help deliver a brighter economic future and?financial security?for all Rhode Islanders," said Courtney Carter. "The work done, and new programs created by his office have already had a sizeable impact. It's an honor to be a part of this team."