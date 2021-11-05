Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: Only One American Anthem Should Be Played Before Husker Games

12:35PM CT on November 5, 2021

 

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Gov. Ricketts: Only One American Anthem Should Be Played Before Husker Games

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was playing an additional song as an anthem before home basketball games.

 

“There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star Spangled Banner,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games.  If athletic programs are going to play other ‘anthems’ before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together.”

 

