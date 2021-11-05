Legendary Country Music Producer and Executive Harold Shedd Being Honored on 90th Birthday
Musicians and industry legends to celebrate the producer behind some of Country Music’s biggest actsBREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harold Shedd has spent most of his life making sure the spotlight shined on his clients, which included artists he discovered and/or produced such as the band Alabama, Toby Keith, Mel Tillis, Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. On Saturday, November 13th, the focus will be on Shedd, one of country music’s most successful industry executives and producers during a private party honoring his actual birthday on November 8.
For Shedd’s 90th birthday there will be a celebration held at Mill Town Music Hall in his adopted hometown of Bremen, Ga. (1031 Alabama Avenue, just off Harold Shedd Highway). The Shedd family requests that in lieu of gifts that you consider a donation to:
● The Kennesaw State University Music Business program, in honor of Harold’s lifelong friend Rhubarb Jones
● Randall K. Redding Scholarship Fund, in honor of Randall Redding - founder of Mill Town Music Hall and R.K. Redding Construction and close friend of Harold Shedd.
Shedd played in a local band and served as a disc jockey for 14 years in Bremen prior to moving to Nashville. In 1979, he was instrumental in signing Alabama for RCA and then produced 21 consecutive number one hits for the band. He also produced albums for Mel Tillis, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, and Glen Campbell. In 1988, Shedd joined Mercury Polygram Records Nashville, where during the next six years he oversaw the signing of Shania Twain, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith and Kathy Mattea to name a few. Shedd has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
