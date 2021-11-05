Submit Release
R&B Artist Tanya Nolan and Her Single 'Smile On My Face' Lands #1 on iTunes Charts

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B Artist Tanya Nolan and her single "Smile On My Face" recently landed at the #1 position on iTunes R&B Charts. The single has also received airplay on Music Choice and prominent radio stations across America.

The charting of the single follows the successful premiere of Tanya Nolan's popular music video, "Smile On My Face", on BET Soul Television Network. The music video made its debut during BET Awards week this year. The music video continues its momentum with over 2 million views on YouTube.

Tanya Nolan is a soulful R&B/ Pop singer and songwriter known for her power vocals, original tracks, and dynamic music videos. A native of Galveston, Tanya Nolan is the founder of her own record label, ArtsessionZ. In addition, she has appeared on major television networks including ABC News, NBC News, and FOX News as a featured musical artist. Tanya Nolan has also been featured in Source Magazine, Voyage Houston, Hype Magazine, the Houston Chronicle and other media outlets.

Check out Tanya Nolan's "Smile On My Face" here:
https://open.spotify.com/album/1Ds9vggf1yeZUoagvsW0OI

For more information, visit
www.tanyanolan.net

AWJ Platinum PR
email us here
www.awjplatinum.com

