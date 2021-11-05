Response by Attorney General to OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Attorney General Peterson Joins 10 Other States in Filing Suit to Halt Federal OSHA Vaccine Mandate

Attorney General Peterson today joined an eleven-state coalition led by Missouri, Montana, Arizona, and Nebraska in filing a lawsuit against President Biden to halt his vaccine mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. The President seeks to implement this new mandate through a rule adopted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Attorney General Peterson’s Statement:

“The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly declared that regulation of healthcare matters, including compulsory vaccinations, falls uniquely within the authority of the state, not the federal government,” said Attorney General Peterson. “For the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Trump and Biden Administrations recognized this. Yet now the Biden Administration is attempting to override state authority by using an executive order to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. By announcing an OSHA rule that is 490 pages long in its preprint form, it is clear that the Biden Administration is trying to create new law through executive order. This Administration has left us no choice but to go to court to protect constitutional boundaries of power and the 44% of Nebraska workers that fall under this unconstitutional mandate.”