MEDIA ADVISORY Monday, November 1, 2021 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will visit polling places around Maine on November 2, 2021, the last day of voting for the Referendum Election.

Maine, from the Department of Secretary of State to our municipal partners, conducts accessible, free, and fair elections. Mainers can be proud of our high voter participation rates, the accuracy our of counts (which are routinely verified through recounts of close races), and that every U.S. citizen who is a Maine resident at least 18 years of age has the right to vote in our state.

We look forward to connecting with the voters and election workers and volunteers who are upholding our democratic system on the ground on Tuesday.

Secretary Bellows will be available at the following times and places for press availabilities and live shots. She will also be available for phone or virtual interviews. Please contact Emily Cook at 207-441-0405 or emily.cook@maine.gov to schedule.