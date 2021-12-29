If Your Husband or Navy Veteran Dad Has Lung Cancer and Had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982 The Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Assist with Compensation That May Exceed $100,000

What does matter is a Navy Veteran lung cancer who also had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1982 can recall some of the specifics of how, where and when the exposure took place in the navy.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MICHAEL THOMAS, WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the wife or family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the United States to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos while performing their duties on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000, and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "What does matter is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer who also had substantial exposure to asbestos can recall some of the specifics of how, where and when the exposure took place in the navy. It is this incredibly important information that will become the foundation for a compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime including weekends and holidays at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.