Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee Welcomes New Member

RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 5, 2021) — Yesterday, the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee (NWAC) of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission welcomed the Curator of Reptiles, Amphibians and Invertebrates at North Carolina Zoo, Dustin Smith, to the committee. The 15-member committee was created in 1987 by statute to advise the Wildlife Commission on matters related to conservation of non-game wildlife in North Carolina.

Smith was recognized with four re-appointed committee members as they start their new three-year terms. The re-appointed members are NWAC Chairman Lane Sauls, Jr., VHB Engineering; Bruce M. White, GFR Forestry Consultants, PLLC; Jared Gray, N.C. Department of Transportation; and Jesse Edward Corey III, N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.

The NWAC is charged to investigate and make recommendations to the Wildlife Commission about the most vulnerable wildlife populations in our state, including creation of protected animal lists and development of conservation programs for endangered, threatened and special concern species.

“I am excited for the opportunity to be a member of the NWAC, as they provide valuable insight to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the state of North Carolina to help protect our natural resources,” stated Smith. “Both personally, and as a curator at the North Carolina Zoo, I have a vested interest in conserving our state’s wildlife and its habitats, and regularly collaborate with the Wildlife Commission, stakeholders and North Carolinians.”

Chairman Sauls said, “We are happy to have Mr. Smith as a member of the committee and look forward to his contributing knowledge and information as we continue to navigate the best options for protection of North Carolina’s rare, threatened, and endangered nongame species.”

The committee meets four times per year. Public notices of the NWAC meetings are posted to our homepage.