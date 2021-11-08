AirSage Launches A New Self-Service Destination Location Analysis Platform
Location Analytics Pioneer AirSage Inc. Launches Its New Self-Service “DESTINATIONS” Location Analysis Platform.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSage has been in the location intelligence business for over 20 years, providing the best location data solutions for industries such as retail, real estate, and hospitality. AirSage runs comprehensive human movement analytics and travel patterns through its complex, patented data processing methodologies. AirSage is the industry-leading and most innovative location data provider. Today’s launch follows the recent mobile app “ALADIN” and underlines the ambition to continuously innovate and raise the bar in making data easily accessible to anyone.
The new version of “DESTINATIONS” features an even more intuitive interface, more insights, and more visualizations.
“I was impressed by how easy it is to launch complex location analytics studies in the new platform. The results are presented in an easy-to-understand manner, yet they are extensive and ready for deep analysis. Based on the data, we’re able to identify the top travel patterns of our visitors and quantify key trends for stakeholders in our community.” - Ashely McHugh, Research Director at Memphis Tourism.
AirSage has focused on usability in creating the next generation of its self-service platform. The insights are powered by millions of daily anonymous mobile device sightings, making it perfect for identifying business opportunities and increasing visitation and sales.
Enhanced DESTINATIONS analysis reveals insights into population trip patterns, visitation, point of interest’s footfall, and deep audience demographics.
“I’ve received lots of positive feedback on the new and improved DESTINATIONS platform. This platform has proven to be much faster, even more reliable, and more user-friendly than ever. My clients are continuously blown away by how easy it is to use and how insightful it is,” says Leah Strickland, Business Development Manager at AirSage.
AirSage’s solution for travel, hospitality, and retail industries can also provide competitive insights and results that can directly impact or accelerate business. Some of the new features include:
• Fully self-managed platform
• A complete study set up in just 3-minute
• Quick study results in minutes
• Reliable study insights
• Provides visitor origin, demographics, and travel within the market
• Accounts for passthrough, day trips, and overnight visitation
