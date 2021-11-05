New Assistant Superintendent at Clayton Transitional Center

Jeffrey Farmer Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Jeffrey Farmer to Assistant Superintendent at Clayton Transitional Center (TC) effective April 1, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Farmer will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with the facility's daily operations and overseeing approximately 57 staff members and 376 male residents.

"Farmer has proven to be a dedicated employee in each position he has held," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "His correctional knowledge will greatly benefit the staff and residents at Clayton TC."

Farmer began his career with the Department in 2013 as a Correctional Officer at Rutledge State Prison (SP). In 2014, he was promoted and served as the Multi-Functions Officer/Case manager for the Veterans Reentry Program. In 2015, he was promoted to Behavioral Health Counselor II, and in 2016, he was promoted to Senior Counselor. After a brief time away from the agency, he returned in 2018 as a Behavioral Health Counselor II at Charles D. Hudson Transitional Center, where currently serves.

Farmer holds a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a Master's degree in Public Administration. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Initial Correctional Counselor Training, and Assistant Superintendent Training.

