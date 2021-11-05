New Assistant Superintendent at Paulding Residential Treatment Facility Darian Hines Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Darian Hines to Assistant Superintendent at Paulding Residential Treatment Facility (RSAT) effective August 1, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Hines will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff and supervising 235 male detainees.

"Hines has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities with each position he has held with the department,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "His vast knowledge and experience will benefit the staff and detainees at Paulding RSAT."

Hines began his career with the Department in 2007 as a Correctional Officer at Metro State Prison, and transferred to Paulding Probation Detention Center (PDC) in 2011. During his tenure at Paulding PDC he was promoted through the ranks of Sergeant and Lieutenant, where he currently serves.

Hines studied Business Administration at Clayton State University and Private Investigation at DeKalb Technical College. His departmental training consists of Sergeants Academy, Basic Management Training, Field Training Officer, and Project Management.

