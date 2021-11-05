Teds Coco Rising to Top of Sustainable Hair and Skincare Market with ‘Take Care’ Motto

The company encourages consumers to take care of their bodies and take care of their planet.

CHICO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teds Coco is pleased to announce it is making strides to become one of the most respected sustainable hair and skincare brands on the market.Teds Coco is a hair and skincare brand designed to heal the world’s hair and skin back to its natural state. The company’s products consist of all-natural and biodegradable elements, with 3% of its proceeds being donated directly to a charitable organization of each customer’s choice.“At its core, Teds Coco’s motto is to take care: take care of our bodies and take care of our planet,” says one of the company’s co-founders, Ryan. “It is our sole mission to ensure we develop organic, vegan, and cruelty-free products – while continuing to find ways to make new products that are sustainably produced, used, and disposed of.”As a hair and skincare brand that is growing at a rapid pace, Teds Coco is continuously adding to its impressive line of all-natural and biodegradable products. For example, the company recently introduced its brand-new Hydrangea Bath Milk , a nourishing bath milk that leaves the skin feeling hydrated and silky soft. Additionally, Teds Coco launched its Sandalwood Salt Scrub , which is specifically designed to sweep away dull, dry skin by delivering intense hydration without clogging pores.“We couldn’t be more pleased with these two products, as they truly speak to who we are as a company,” says co-founder, Chase. “We’ve used only the most natural, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients to develop these products and we are confident consumers will adore them just as much as we do.”Currently, Teds Coco can be found in over 200 stores internationally, which speaks to the incredible power, impact, and growth of the brand. Products can also be purchased through the company’s website.For more information about Teds Coco, please visit http://www.tedscoco.com About Teds CocoTeds Coco was founded in 2016 by Chico-based college students, Chase and Ryan, whose aim was to create products that are healthy for our bodies and for the earth. Chase has now graduated from C.S.U. Chico with a BFA in Interior Architecture and Design and is the visionary behind the brand. Ryan graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration, with a focus in Entrepreneurship.