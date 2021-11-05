IX Swap Brings Green Finance for DeFi

The leading DeFi projects partners up with Likvidi to help fight climate change

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IX Swap, a decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks, has announced a partnership agreement with blockchain-based green finance platform Likvidi. The deal will allow the two companies to launch a next-generation, transparent secondary market for sustainable investments. More specifically, the Likvidi platform is opening up opportunities to invest in digital assets in the sustainability sector, starting with high-yield green bonds that can yield between 5-12% annually.



The joint project is a result of IX Swap and Likvidi teams’ commitment to impact investing and blockchain-based digital securities that offer better transparency for investors and are more efficient. Both companies are acting in accordance with the 2015 Paris Agreement and the ongoing Cop26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.



“Our existing DeFi ecosystem largely revolves around the ability for cryptocurrencies and NFTs to be staked, borrowed, and lent. The current DeFi applications for STOs are limited to none despite the exponential growth of the STO market. IX Swaps seeks to provide the necessary infrastructure to provide secondary liquidity to all STOs globally and seeks to accelerate the adoption of STOs through valuable partnerships like Likvidi who bring real assets onto the blockchain,” said Aaron Ong, Co-Founder of IX Swap.

”Our tokenized green bonds together with IX Swap’s automated market making and liquidity pools will bring new investors and projects to DeFi. Our mission is to enable more investments towards renewable energy projects using green bonds for funding. The idea of global liquidity will certainly help us finance more solar parks and wind farms around the world,” said Ransu Salovaara, CEO of Likvidi.

Green bonds represent the largest growing sector of sustainable finance totalling one trillion dollars. Through the new, blockchain-based offering, investments can have much better transparency to green investments. Additionally, by turning smaller $10-100 million green bonds into digital assets, these relatively illiquid securities will have more liquidity and allow the partnership to improve this fast-growing fixed-income market.





About IX Swap

IX Swap is the first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks providing liquidity pools and automated market makers for these assets. The platform will facilitate the trading of security tokens through licensed custodians and security brokers who will provide actual ownership and claim over these real-world assets.

Website | Telegram ann| Telegram | Twitter | Linkedin | Medium

About Likvidi

Likvidi, Finnish for liquidity, is the world’s first sustainable Decentralized Finance platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It brings together pioneering companies that want to solve climate change with profit-driven investors to maximise and create positive climate impact.

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Linkedin | Medium







Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.