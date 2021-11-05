Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Exhibit 11.3 % CAGR till 2027 | Trend

Emergen Research Logo

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological innovations are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Injectable Drug Delivery market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The cost-effectiveness and hassle-free procedure of the Injectable Drug Delivery devices is also an essential factor in the increasing demand for the product. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the devices in order to make them more convenient for the patients is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Terumo Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickson and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Schott AG, Bespak, Elcam Medical, Gerresheimer Ag, and Sandoz, among others.

Key Points

The Devices accounted for the largest market share of the Injectable Drug Delivery Market in 2019. The self-injectable drug delivery device is expected to dominate the market among the devices over the forecast period due to its convenient usage and affordability.

Injectable drug delivery devices are widely used for the treatment of diabetes and oncology. Besides, growing cases of hormonal disorders due to change in lifestyle habits are also driving the demand of the devices.

The Homecare settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period due to the rising shift of preference among patients from hospital to home care settings. Keeping in mind the current situation of pandemic, homecare settings is one of the best services for a patient in order to prevent transmission.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Artificial Organs market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market on the basis of Product Type, Therapeutic Application, End-User, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Formulations

Devices

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hormonal disorders

Autoimmune disorders

Oncology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Homecare settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

