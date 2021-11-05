Dr Hillary Taggart (SLC Injections) Offers “Modern Medical Aesthetic” Natural Botox & Filler Treatments in Holladay Utah
Dr. Hillary Taggart, along with the professional staff @ Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics, has perfected what a Professional ‘Medical Spa’ from Utah should be: Affordable, Effective & Genuine.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT IS AESTHETIC MEDICINE? Aesthetic Medicine: A Booming Discipline - Aesthetic Medicine comprises all medical procedures that are aimed at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient, using non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The Aesthetic Medicine specialty is not confined to dermatologists and plastic surgeons as doctors of all specialties seek to offer services to address their patient's aesthetic needs and desires. Some Aesthetic Medicine procedures are performed under local anesthesia while some procedures don't require anesthetics at all. The exciting field of Aesthetic Medicine is a new trend in modern medicine. As a general rule, the needle is increasingly replacing the scalpel. This recent trend explains the current success of Aesthetic Medicine around the globe. These aesthetic procedures consist of:
* Injections of Neurotoxins and Dermal Fillers
* Chemical Peels
* Cosmetic Dermatology treatments
* Microdermabrasion
* Body Contouring and Treatment of Cellulite
* Nutrition
* Hair Transplant
* Hair Reduction
* Fat Grafting/Platelet Rich Plasma
* Laser and IPL
* Scar Management
* Venous Treatment
* Cosmetic Gynecology
* Radiofrequency micro-needling
* Morpheu8 treatment
* Hydra-facial
* Acne Treatment
* Melasma Treatment
The real benefit of practicing Aesthetic Medicine is the type of care that practitioners are offering to their patients. These procedures are elective and are performed on patients who do not suffer from illness. They are usually happy and in excellent health. They simply want a minimally invasive preventative procedure to help manage the normal effects of aging. This, along with the very lucrative business it represents, are the benefits any doctor should expect by expanding his/her own practice to an Aesthetic practice. https://www.aaamed.org/aesthetic_med.php
Meet Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics: Starting with a medical staff of one, Dr. Hillary Taggart began her own injectable and medical aesthetics business in 2019 after gaining years of necessary experience with the nation’s most talented and sought-after injectors and clinicians. Her work and quality spoke for themselves by skyrocketing much more than a team could keep up with. This dramatic growth prompted Hillary to expand and team up with her friend and colleague, Taryn Larsen, to create the new and improved Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics. Both Women focus on serving the client. They promise education instead of ego; Service instead of sales; and trust instead of taking advantage. With a theme of natural results, personalized injections, and transparent pricing- Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics will be sure to please each client that walks through the door.
2290 East 4500 South, Suite 210
Holladay, Utah 84117
801-516-8884
info ( at ) modernslc.com
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics - Botox & Dysport: Botox and Dysport are injectables’ that use the main ingredient botulinum toxin. Botulinum toxin works to reduce wrinkles by blocking the signal from the nerve to muscle, smoothing out and relaxing the muscle which results in decreased wrinkling of the skin. Following injection, you’ll notice improvement within 2-5 days (although it requires a full 14 days for the medicine to completely work), with optimal results for up to 3-4 months. Botox and Dysport are both effective treatments for wrinkles caused by muscle movement, generally on the upper third of the face. Botox and Dysport are used most often between the eyebrows (also referred to as “11” lines), horizontal forehead creases, and crow’s feet along the outside of the eyes. While these are the most commonly treated areas, Botox and Dysport can be used for so many other areas as well. Please see the reference table below for approximate dosing and treatment areas. https://modernslc.com/services/
Area Treated
Units
“11” lines, in between the eyebrows
12-30 units
Horizontal forehead lines
5-20 units
Crows’ feet
12-24 units (total for both eyes)
Bunny lines (on the nose)
4-9 units
Jaw (Masseter muscle for clenching/grinding)
30-60 units (total for both sides)
Gummy smile
2-6 units
Lip flip
2-4 units
Smoker’s lines around the mouth
2-6 units
Downturn smile
4-8 units
Orange peel chin
4-8 units
Nefertiti Neck lift / Platysmal bands
24-36 units
Underarms for sweating
70-100 units (total for both armpits)
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics - Fillers: While Botox <https://modernslc.com/botox-dysport/>; and Fillers are often lumped into the same category, it is important to understand the difference. Fillers emphasize and focus on ‘volumizing’ and ‘filling out’ the skin to mimic bones and fat under the skin. With a range of lasting results, one will typically see the desired filler effect for 6-24 months depending upon the treatment area and type of filler utilized.
Fillers come in pre-filled syringes with approximately 1-milliliter quantity. Typically sold by syringe- we will help guide one to how many syringes will be needed based upon desired look and treatment area. Age, volume loss, and desired look all play a key role in this dosing. Many of our fillers comprised of hyaluronic acid (a naturally occurring component important for the structure of collagen and connective tissue health). Since the main component of our dermal fillers is a natural, and organically occurring substance allergic reactions is extremely low making this a very safe treatment for a majority of clients.
* Juvéderm-Hyaluronic acid-based
Juvéderm has a nice thickness to it that makes it great for volumizing and is commonly used in the lips for luscious, full lips. It can also be used in the jawline, chin, and nasolabial folds. Can expect it to last 6+ months.
* Restylane-Hyaluronic acid-based
Restylane is similar to Juvederm but is slightly softer. It is also commonly used in the lips, nasolabial folds and is a go-to for many injectors under the eyes. Can expect it to last 6+ months.
* Vollure-Hyaluronic acid-based
Vollure is a very soft filler used to treat superficial and fine lines. It can also be used on the lips to give a more hydrated look. Because it is so soft, it spreads easily and can be used virtually anywhere on the face. Can expect it to last 12+ months.
* Restylane Refyne-Hyaluronic acid-based
Refyne is a beautiful soft filler similar to Vollure, with perhaps a little more volume to it. Due to newer technology, it allows it to flex beautifully, creating a more natural result. Hillary loves to put this in thinner or aging lips as it adds some volume without looking “ducky” or fake. It also can be used to etch out any superficial or fine lines. Can expect it to last 12+ months.
* Radiesse-Calcium Hydroxylapatite
This unique filler comes in a 1.5ml prefilled syringe as opposed to virtually all the other ones that come in 1ml syringes. Unlike its hyaluronic acid counterparts, this filler stimulates collagen production. It is great for cheeks, jawline, temporal hollows, and chin augmentation. Can expect it to last 6-12+ months depending on how your body responds to it.
* Voluma-Hyaluronic acid-based
Voluma is similar to Restylane Lyft, in that it is perfect for cheeks, jawline, chin, and nose augmentation. However, it tends to maybe have a softer look and less lifting capability. It also should last 18-24 months.
* Restylane Kysse
Kysse is a beautiful filler that is perfect to give you a nice fuller lip without looking fake or ducky. FDA approved in 2020, it has quickly become an injector’s favorite filler for lip enhancements.
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics - RF Micro-needling: Radio Frequency Micro-needling treatment is the latest and greatest in the world of medical aesthetics. The Morpheus8 laser provides the top-of-the-line results one desires. By targeting various layers of the skin, this laser can rewrite ones skin’s history. This powerful, yet minimally invasive laser treatment effectively reorganizes the foundation of ones skin rejuvenating it from the inside out. Morpheus8 works by penetrating the skin 2-3mm (on the face) and up to 7mm (on the body) deep with tiny insulated pins which emit a radio frequency energy at the desired depth, initiating the body’s natural healing response which in turns stimulates the body to produce collagen. This tightens the skin at a deeper level and as the laser is brought more superficial it also reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
Here are a few things that Morpheus8 can help with: Reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Tighten the skin and reduce jowls on the face. Tighten the skin on the neck and décolleté. Reduce pitted acne scars. Reduce underarm sweating. Reduce wrinkles/saggy skin on numerous parts of the body such as; backs of the arm, above the knees, inner thighs, buttocks, and abdominal area.
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics Brow Tint – Taryn Larsen
Like the shape of the brows, but want an additional eye-catching pop? Brow tinting can add the additional enhancement one may be looking for. Start by finding a hue that closely mimics your natural brow tone. Utilizing a semi-permanent dye close to the natural color allows an emphasis and accentuating feature drawing eyes in. This technique does not fill any gaps in hair or change hair growth, it simply takes the hair one has and enhances it to appear thicker and groomed.
Brow Lamination – Taryn Larsen
Tame those unruly and wild eyebrows. Brow lamination is the highly sought-after treatment here to help smooth out and maintain that picture-perfect brow line. Refine, contour, and smooth out brows. Laminating is an excellent intro or alternative to those afraid to make the jump into micro-blading. This semi-permanent solution is essentially a “perm” for the brows- don’t worry it isn’t our mother’s 1980’s style perm. Lamination sets the brows into a uniform shape for a prolonged time cutting down on maintenance and makeup techniques on a day-to-day basis.
Deluxe Brow Lamination – Taryn Larsen
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics Ultimate brow treatment. Start with wax to achieve the desired shape and hair volume followed by lamination and tint to enhance and accentuate natural beauty. Brow lamination is a perm for the brows to give them a set, uniform shape for an extended period of time. Instead of curls, a setting lotion helps brow hair stay brushed up and lifted upward for 6-8 weeks. Please note: brows cannot get wet for 24 hours after your appointment, plan accordingly.
Lash Lift – Taryn Larsen
Similar to brow lamination, a lash lift can enhance and draw in the eyes to reveal a beautiful, fuller-looking lash line. The lash lift utilizes a similar “perm” process to their brow lamination. Starting by breaking down the hair’s bond, without damaging the quality of the hair, followed by strategic shaping can set the lashes into a shape that would mimic an eyelash curler and mascara application. The highly trained staff takes the time to apply and set the lashes into the desired shape and fullness. With no extensions or add-ons- they will create the desired aesthetic with ones own natural lashes. Expanding the lashes up and out will surely draw the eyes in to reveal natural beauty with the need for touch-ups every 2-3 months. Prolong your results with daily conditioning and avoiding aggressive skincare products.
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics Hydra-facials – Taryn Larsen
A medical-grade hydra-dermabrasion system brought to you by Beauty-Health has taken the world of medical aesthetics and facial treatments by storm. This high-quality, top-of-the-line facial system has taken a traditional facial system and surpassed all of the most common and coveted medical aesthetics procedures, effectively replacing it with a non-invasive, no downtime solution. The Hydra-facials is a medical-grade hydra-dermabrasion and resurfacing device that carries out three specific steps to achieve significant skin rejuvenation and resurfacing results. First, with a non-invasive, no downtime-required technique, the Hydra-facial effectively produced an overall improvement in skin quality, including a brighter complexion, smoother and evened skin tone, balanced skin texture, and a brighter glow to the whole complexion with a simultaneous anti-aging effect. With a rejuvenated complexion, tone, and texture, one will also see fewer fine lines, creases, and wrinkles in as little as one 60-minute treatment session. The Hydra-facial system works by performing a deep cleansing, exfoliating, and infusion treatment process to the treated area with hydrating serums to ensure the longevity of your results.
The Hydra-facial system begins by gently vacuuming dead skin and debris from your pores while enhancing and replacing the removed waste with an active enzyme and hydrating serum to moisturize, brighten, plump, and protect the fragile skin on your face from free radicals and harsh components such as sunlight or chemicals.
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics –Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)
Platelet-Rich Plasma (or PRP) refers to the portion of blood-based components that can be broken down into individual components via the process of centrifugation to allow Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics to harness the power of the most organic and natural products. The process begins with a small blood sample. This sample is then spun in a machine called a centrifuge to act upon the different densities of your blood’s natural components effectively sorting them by weight. Once separated, the various components can be easily retrieved for optimal use. One of Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics’ main concerns is safety and optimal wellness for all of the clients who come in seek treatment. By utilizing organic and personalized products Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics can effectively make the treatments as safe as possible. PRP is one of the safest treatments because it uses ones own blood and components effectively eliminating any adverse reactions. The platelet-rich plasma is just that, platelet-rich. By re-enriching your skin through small injections with ones own plasma the body uses its own products and its own healing process to reinvigorate the skin.
Cost $550
Modern SLC Injections & Aesthetics – Training
Interested in becoming trained to be a cosmetic injector? Here are a few details you need to know. To start, in Utah (and most states) one has to be licensed as a registered nurse (RN), physician’s assistant (PA), nurse practitioner (NP), physician (MD/DO), or dentist (DDS) in order to be trained as an injector. An RN must work under an NP or MD as their medical director for proper supervisory requirements. Many states require a PA to have an MD as a medical director as well. A certificate or extra license is NOT technically required in order to inject as long as the aforementioned licenses are maintained because Botox/Fillers are prescription medications, just like one would prescribe/administer Metoprolol or Oxycodone.
