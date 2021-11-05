Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Type, Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management

Emergen Research's latest document, titled 'Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market - Forecast to 2028,'

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring systems during clinical studies will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, continuous glucose monitoring systems outperform Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) systems in clinical studies including gestational diabetes mellitus.

Market Scope:

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Further Key Highlights

Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.

Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented global continuous glucose monitoring system on the basis of component, demographics, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Child (≤14 years)

Adult (>14 years)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising prevalence of diabetes

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring system

4.2.2.3. Increasing need for real-time information of glucose levels

4.2.2.4. Rising adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospitals

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of continuous glucose monitoring systems

4.2.3.2. Concerns regarding accuracy for detecting hypoglycemia ranges

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028

5.1.1. Integrated Insulin Pumps

5.1.2. Transmitters & Receivers

5.1.3. Sensors

Continued…!

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

