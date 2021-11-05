Emotn TV Store: A Resourceful and Easy Handing TV APP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently,there is an incredible app called Emotn TV Store. It is a little different from the popular application market Geogle play in the past. It is more convenient to operate and has a wealth of resources and some special functions, let's take a look at them together below.
1.What is Emotn Store
Emotn TV Store is a TV application store especially designed for smart TVs, projectors and Android TV boxes. It has a wealth of international software resources, including entertainment, music, news, sports, education, and fitness. Users can easily download application through software recommendation and search functions.
2.Page Design
The interface of Emotn TV Store adopts a waterfall layout, which is similar to other application markets, but the top page shows the current popular application software, and then the classification of each application software is below, which is convenient for users to search for related software. .
After selecting the software, you can click to enter the download interface, there will be a preview interface of the software below the software introduction, and there will be some similar software recommendations, which is convenient for users to choose the appropriate application software. In addition, the biggest advantage of Emotn TV Store is that there is no need to log in to an account, and it can be opened and used directly, which is quite convenient.
3.Software sharing function
Emotn TV Store is different from the general application market in that it has a software sharing function. Users only need to upload their own software to the cloud disk on the Emotn official website, and then share it through the sharing function of the Emotn market.
The sharing function of Emotn TV Store can be used as a software cloud disk, you only need to enter the corresponding sharing code to join the software sharing interface, and then you can use the installation package.
4.Support multiple languages
Another great feature of Emotn TV Store is that it has multiple language versions. If you want to switch the language version of the application market, you only need to open the settings interface and switch the language version.
In general, this software is very convenient in operation and use. It does not require the user to log in to any account and can be opened and used as long as the software is installed. It is also very rich in software resources, basically covering most of the current tv applications. Emotn TV Store the website link is https://app.emotn.com/
emotn.com
1.What is Emotn Store
Emotn TV Store is a TV application store especially designed for smart TVs, projectors and Android TV boxes. It has a wealth of international software resources, including entertainment, music, news, sports, education, and fitness. Users can easily download application through software recommendation and search functions.
2.Page Design
The interface of Emotn TV Store adopts a waterfall layout, which is similar to other application markets, but the top page shows the current popular application software, and then the classification of each application software is below, which is convenient for users to search for related software. .
After selecting the software, you can click to enter the download interface, there will be a preview interface of the software below the software introduction, and there will be some similar software recommendations, which is convenient for users to choose the appropriate application software. In addition, the biggest advantage of Emotn TV Store is that there is no need to log in to an account, and it can be opened and used directly, which is quite convenient.
3.Software sharing function
Emotn TV Store is different from the general application market in that it has a software sharing function. Users only need to upload their own software to the cloud disk on the Emotn official website, and then share it through the sharing function of the Emotn market.
The sharing function of Emotn TV Store can be used as a software cloud disk, you only need to enter the corresponding sharing code to join the software sharing interface, and then you can use the installation package.
4.Support multiple languages
Another great feature of Emotn TV Store is that it has multiple language versions. If you want to switch the language version of the application market, you only need to open the settings interface and switch the language version.
In general, this software is very convenient in operation and use. It does not require the user to log in to any account and can be opened and used as long as the software is installed. It is also very rich in software resources, basically covering most of the current tv applications. Emotn TV Store the website link is https://app.emotn.com/
emotn.com
emotn Technology Co., Ltd
email us here