DevOps Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 20.31 Billion at CAGR of 18.3%, By 2028
Reports And Data
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing emphasis on reducing operating expense and capital expenditure is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period.
The global DevOps market is expected to reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Efficient continuous operations, the key aspect of a DevOps system, automatically coordinate all the tools and process components required to get a rapid software development cycle comprising changes in source code, changes in merging of code, initialization of host system, execution of build process, automated release packaging, several levels of automated testing, and automated results reporting and analysis. DevOps aids in saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure due to efficient resource monitoring and hence is expected to stimulate market demand in the forecast period.
DevOps provides an approach that allows continuous collaboration of various departments to provide software that integrates customer feedback in less time and take benefits of market gaps. The DevOps lifecycle permits to identify waste, duplication of efforts, and bottlenecks in the process by establishing a constant innovation and improvement feedback loop among customers, lines of business product managers, software and product development, and operational manufacturing and support. This would reduce time to obtain and act on customer feedback, accelerate software delivery, and balance speed, quality, cost, and risk. Continuous deployment, a crucial factor for DevOps that assists in reducing time to market, is the continuous delivery pipeline that doesn’t include any manual intervention in-between. In continuous deployment, automation stimulates and simplifies communication and validates the software process to ensure timely releases.
Key participants include CA Technologies, Chef Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clarizen Inc., Docker Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Puppet, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By deployment, cloud-based deployment held a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to have a CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period owing to the benefits to using DevOps with cloud projects including application development speed-to-delivery to meet the demands of the business units faster, and lower costs for development, testing, deployment, and operations, among others.
• By organization size, large enterprises dominated the market in 2020 and are expected to grow at a rate of 17.7% in the forecast period.
• By industry vertical, BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 19.3% in the forecast period attributed to the ubiquity of smart devices such as smartphones for making transactions.
• The market in the North America region contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 17.9% in the forecast period owing to a growth in economic condition and high adoption of development & operation solutions.
• In April 2020, Puppet, a key company in the market, launched extensive product updates comprising a new offering focused on strengthening the DevOps capabilities of its product portfolio coupled with expanded partnerships with vendors like Cisco and Microsoft aimed at improved automation.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global DevOps market on the basis of offering, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Delivery & Operations Management
Monitoring & Performance Management
Testing & Development
Life Cycle Management
Analytics
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
IT
Telecom
BFSI
Retail
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
