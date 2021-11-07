eDiscovery Market Size Expected to Reach USD 31.89 Billion at CAGR of 12.3%, By 2028

Reports And Data

eDiscovery Market Size – USD 12.63 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – The rapid adoption of big data among enterprises.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to reduce the operational budget of legal departments and penetration of IoT in various sectors is driving the market for eDiscovery.

The global eDiscovery market is forecast to reach USD 31.89 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. eDiscovery is the process in which electronic data is sought, located, secured for the purpose to use it as evidence in criminal or civil cases. The information sought is in an electronic format generally unearthed in case of government investigations, litigations or Freedom of Information Act requests. Hacking permitted by the court or when government-sanctioned is also a type of e-discovery.

In eDiscovery, all types of data are treated as evidence, including calendar, texts, images, files, databases, websites, spreadsheets, audio files, and animation & computer programs. Email is quite a useful source of evidence as people, in general, tend to be less careful while exchanging them. eDiscovery is an evolving field which gives rise to several issues such as constitutional, legal, political, personal privacy and security issues that are yet to be resolved. The management and costs of eDiscovery can be reduced and managed through the administration of a records management program and the use of the Electronic Records Management (ERM) system.

eDiscovery is helpful in presenting evidence for the prosecution in certain critical crimes such as digital child pornography. Cyberforensics is also another form of eDiscovery that involves seeking data in hard drives. eDiscovery may involve innocent people’s data as evidence for a criminal trial in which people raise a protest against the invasion of their privacy.

Key participants Microsoft, IBM, AccessData, Opentext, Catalyst, Micro Focus, Conduent, Nuix, FTI, and Relativity, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Software held a market share of 28.7% in the year 2020. The software segment is divided into on-premises and off-premises software. On-premises software is generally preferred as they provide higher safety and are much simpler. Concerns related to data security and integrity of on-premises solutions have dominated the off-premises solutions.

• Cloud helps eDiscovery in becoming automated and support more robust and eDiscovery compliance that is less error-prone. The organizations benefit from the reduced storage costs in general and also of archived data. Additionally, information stored in clouds are easier to access and is available to other organizations in case of any inquiry. The cloud-based deployment type is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

• The majority of Fortune 1000 companies spend an approximate amount of USD 5 Million to USD 10 Million on eDiscovery every year. In the year 2017, some companies spent more than USD 30 Million within the industry. Retail and consumer sector is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

• Government and Public sectors are forecasted to constitute a market share of 20.6% in the year 2028. The public sector is adopting these technologies to improve their external reach and internal communications. Moreover, rising request to use Freedom of Information Act coupled with the growing number of data is boosting the market growth.

• North America held the largest market share of 64.3% in the year 2020. The region with a large amount of electronically generated information and the pressure exerted by the government authorities with respect to electronic media and government policies will keep up the growth rate in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global eDiscovery market on the basis of components, deployment type, organization size, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Public Sector

Legal

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• eDiscovery market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• eDiscovery market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the eDiscovery market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

