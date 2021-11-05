Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Size Projected to Reach USD 59.63 Billion at CAGR of 35.30%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 35.30%, Market Trends – High demand for MOOC from the corporate sector

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy availability, accessibility, and affordability of MOOC are estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market is expected to reach USD 59.63 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A massive open online course (MOOC) is a kind of online course that provides open access and interactive participation to interested candidates through the internet. MOOCs provide course materials, to the participants, that are generally used in a conventional education setting, such as lectures, study materials, videos, and problem sets. Besides this, MOOCs provide interactive user forums, which are tremendously useful in building a community for students, teaching assistants, and professors.

Easy availability, accessibility, and affordability of MOOC is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. MOOCs, mainly xMOOCs, offer high quality content from some of the best global universities for free to anyone possessing a computer and an internet connection. This in itself is an astounding value proposition, and hence, MOOCs are an incredibly valuable addition to educational provision.

The high demand for MOOC from the corporate sector is expected to boost market demand. MOOCs have steadily shifted to offering content that is relevant to the world of work with course topics ranging from machine learning and Java programming to communication and leadership. As corporate employees are already using MOOCs to acquire and update professional skills and enhance their career prospects on their own, companies have an unexploited opportunity to harness this kind of learning method in the service of organizational goals. Some companies recognize this and have started to collaborate with MOOC providers to enhance employee training. AT&T, L’Oréal, GE, and Marks & Spencer are notable examples. Others, such as McKinsey, Tenaris, and Microsoft are even producing their own MOOC content on business management, humanities, technology, and finance, among others for public consumption.

In April 2019, Coursera, a leading player in the MOOC market, had raised USD 103.0 million from two of its current investors and a new one, the SEEK Group, an Australian jobs platform that owns a business that helps universities take their academic programs online.

Key participants include Canvas Networks Inc., edX Inc., Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., Udemy Inc., Intellipaat, Edureka, Khan Academy, Pluralsight, and FutureLearn, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By type, xMOOC contributed to a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 34.8% in the forecast period.

• By provider type, private companies dominated the market in 2020 and are expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

• By subject type, MOOC for engineering and technology occupied 26.9% of the market in 2020.

• Corporates held the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing acceptance of MOOC for career growth and development.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate of 35.8% in the forecast period

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global MOOC market on the basis of type, provider type, subject type, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

xMOOC

cMOOC

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Private Company

University

Government

Subject Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Engineering & Technology

Business Management

Science

Humanities & Social Sciences

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

High School Students

Undergraduates

Postgraduates

Corporates

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Conclusively, all aspects of the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

