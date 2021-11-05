Water Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 45.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Water Treatment Chemicals market. The report considers the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the industry. The report is updated with the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.

The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Water Treatment Chemicals industry to assist the companies engaged in the market to maximize the return on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects. The report also offers an extensive profiling of the key companies along with their product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, market reach, and global position. It also focuses on the alliances undertaken by companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others.

Prominent Players analyzed in the report include:

Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product, End User, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-foaming Agents

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Summary of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

Insightful information regarding the global Water Treatment Chemicals market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Water Treatment Chemicals market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing environmental and climatic concerns



4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.3. Growing global population



4.2.2.4. Increasing need for sustainable water treatment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of Industrial Wastewater Treatment



4.2.3.2. Alternative Water Treatment Technologies



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

