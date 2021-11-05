Increasing Awareness About The Effects Of Sugar Drives The Xylitol Market

Xylitol Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's Xylitol Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for sugar-free confectionery is expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market in the coming years. There is an increasing awareness and knowledge about the harmful effects of sugar consumption. As a result, people are seeking out sugar-free options as part of an effort to eat healthily. The increasing focus to avoid sugar in a regular diet and eat healthily has led to the adoption of natural alternative sweeteners such as xylitol and stevia. For instance, in 2021, according to Forbes, an American business journal, Lily's Sweets, a US-based sugar-free chocolate company has registered a 55% revenue rise year-over-year. Therefore, the rising demand for sugar-free confectionery propels the growth of the xylitol market.

The global xylitol market size is expected to grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The change in the growth trend of the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%

North America was the largest region in the xylitol market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region in the xylitol market. The regions covered in the xylitol market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players covered in the global xylitol industry are CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co. Ltd, Cargill Inc., Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation, Dupont Nutrition & Health (Dupont Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated, Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Roquette Freres, Shandong Futaste Co. Ltd., Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Zuchem Inc., Hangzhou Shouxing Bio-Technology Co. Ltd, and O'laughlin Industries Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global xylitol market report is segmented by type into wood fibrous sweetener, birch xylitol, corn xylitol, others, by form into solid, liquid, by application into food and beverages, oral hygiene products, cosmetics and toiletries, pharmaceuticals, others.

Xylitol Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Wood Fibrous Sweetener, Birch Xylitol, Corn Xylitol), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food And Beverages, Oral Hygiene Products, Cosmetics And Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides xylitol market overview, forecast xylitol market size and growth for the whole market, xylitol market segments, and geographies, xylitol market trends, xylitol market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

