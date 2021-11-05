Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,190 in the last 365 days.

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC Celebrates 90+ Years of Helping Injured Workers in Ohio

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has announced that the law firm has completed over 90 years of service. Over nearly the past century, the law firm has fought for the rights of many injured workers’ right for compensation.

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, USA , Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has been fighting for the rights of injured workers for almost a century. The leading Ohio-based law firm has helped countless workers successfully seek rightful compensation. As part of the law firm making it to the 92nd year mark, John Larrimer reiterated its commitment to helping people. The first step, according to Larrimer, is to find out if a person has a case, which is where the free consultation comes in. The free consultation gives the firm’s lawyers a chance to review the case and advise if the injured party can craft a successful lawsuit for their clients.

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has argued cases across the district region of Ohio. That’s why many see Larrimer & Larrimer LLC as the best, most qualified firm when it comes to fighting for, and representing injured workers who have often been denied rightful compensation. The firm’s attorneys have between 25-35 years of experience each, which is why they know the system “backwards and forwards.” Furthermore, the firm has said that they “care immensely for clients and never give up until justice is provided.”

Readers can find out more about Larrimer & Larrimer LLC by visiting the firm’s official website at https://www.larrimer.com/

“There is no firm in Ohio better qualified to represent injured workers. Our firm has been representing injured workers for almost 100 years. I have taken thousands of hearings before the industrial commission and have argued in every district region in Ohio.” Said John Larrimer who heads Larrimer & Larrimer LLC.

He added, “We have one of the best teams in the state, and that allows us to take on and successfully litigate some of the most complex worker compensation cases on behalf of our clients.”

About the Company:

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC has been helping clients seek rightful compensation and benefits for being harmed on the job or being injured since 1929. The firm files claims and appeals on behalf of its clients and offers potential clients the opportunity to discuss their cases via a free consultation. The firm’s Columbus office is right across the famous Industrial Commission of Ohio, where regular workers’ compensation-related hearings occur. Being so close offers many benefits, one of which is easy accessibility. It also means that finding the firm is a lot easier for those who need help.

Website: https://www.larrimer.com/

Location: Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC - Google Maps


Name: John Larrimer
Organization: Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC
Address: 165 North High Street Columbus, Ohio 43215
Phone: (614) 221-7548

You just read:

Larrimer & Larrimer LLC Celebrates 90+ Years of Helping Injured Workers in Ohio

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.