Nephrostomy Devices Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

Rise in the kidney-related disorders worldwide, rise in geriatric population, increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nephrostomy Devices Market valued at USD 831.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Nephrostomy devices are used in treating the blocked ureters of the kidney and also to restore the urine flow from blocked ureters for better functioning of the organ. Blocked ureters cause a rise in the pressure in the kidneys that causes further damage to kidneys such as hydronephrosis. It is caused due to the blocked ureters. Ideally, nephrostomy catheters are used for the treatment. Rise incidences of hydronephrosis are expected to boost for nephrostomy devices market. However, the increase in the geriatric population, ovarian, and prostate cancers are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period. Nephrostomy is regarded as a first-line treatment for patients suffering from kidney stones larger than 2 cm. However, high expenditure of therapy, alternative substitutes for nephrostomy, and the procedure being slightly painful these factors are likely to restrain the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region had marked a significant growth in the market due to the rise in the better reimbursement policies, better healthcare facilities, increased funding by the government for R&D activities in surgical devices and procedures.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Nephrostomy Devices market are:

Boston Scientific Corp (U.S.), Teleflex, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cook Medical (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Olympus Corp (Japan), Argon Medical (U.S.), and Uresil LLC (U.S.), are the key players of the Nephrostomy Devices market.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Nephrostomy Devices market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In 2016 the Biotherapy Researchers and Researchers of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey had conducted a study to evaluate the safe use of Nephrostomy Tube for Delivering chemotherapy. During the study, a nephrostomy tube was temporarily inserted into the patient’s body, and after surgery, the patient received either chemotherapy or biotherapy, like Bacillus Calmette–Guérin was directly given to the kidney for killing the tumor cells.

• ConvertX has modernized the procedure for nephrostomy earlier; a catheter was placed to drain urine into a bag, and then after few days, the catheter was, and then a stent was placed, but ConvertX was designed to have the stent delivered during catheter placement and is expanded after drainage is complete. The catheter transforms into a stent quickly without the need for fluoroscopy or sedating the patient the stent functions like other existing ureteral stents

• Cook Medical had launched Ultraxx Nephrostomy Balloon Catheter. It was used to dilate the musculofascia, renal capsule, and parenchyma and to maintain a percutaneous nephrostomy tract. Radiopaque markers were used that indicate the proximal and the distal end of the balloon. The balloon is designed with the burst pressure of 20 atm.

• Boston Scientific Corporation, in the year 2018, had launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device globally; it was designed to be used with the LithoVue.I t is a Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope that also contains a compatible nitinol retrieval basket that enables the urologists to operate a ureteroscope and basket simultaneously while retrieving kidney stones via flexible ureteroscopy.

• Drainage tube have held a significant market share of about 21.8% in the year 2018 as these tubes are essential in draining out the urine from the body the is likely to grow in the forecast period owing to the rise in the kidney related disorders globally.

• Specialty clinics in the end use segment are likely to rise with a significant market share due to the rise in the incidences of kidney stones, kidney-related problems, hydronephrosis, and kidney failure, etc. it is likely to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period.

• Cardinal Health had launched urology products like intermittent catheters; it is a latex-free catheter and includes the selection of Rob-Nel, Robinson, female, and pediatric catheters.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Nephrostomy Devices market on the basis of Products, end use and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Guidewires

• Drainage Tubes

• Nephrostomy Catheters

• Sheath Dilators

• Others

End use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Emergency Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Specialty Clinics

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

