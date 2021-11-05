Mobile Learning Market Size | Future Forecast and Opportunities 2021-2028

AMR Logo

Major factors driving the growth of mobile learning market size are, growing mobile and smartphone penetration and increasing demand for digital education.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of mobile learning market worldwide. Growing smartphone and mobile device market penetration, worldwide coupled with the rising need for highly advanced and digital learning have contributed to the growth of this industry. The increased adoption rate in BFSI is likely to create greater opportunities for the mobile learning market in years to come.

The Mobile Learning Market is segmented in terms of software, application, end-user and geography. Based on software, the market covers e-books, video -based courseware, interactive assessments and others. The applications discussed in the market research report includes corporate learning, in -class learning, stimulation based learning and others.

Major end-users of the world mobile learning market are academic and corporate. Likewise, the regions experiencing tremendous growth in the mobile analytics market includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

The companies active in mobile learning market are adopting effective business strategies to stay competitive. Major brands are seen investing generously in research and development. Key market players are also seen eyeing the local brands for acquisition. Other business model such as joint venture and market entry strategies are helping prominent vendors to make their presence felt in new market and increase their product portfolio.

Key market leaders are also covered in the market research report. List of companies discussed in the report includes Upside Learning, Dell, SAP, SweetRush, City & Guilds Kineo, Epic Learning Group, Allen Interactions, GLAD Solutions, Oxagile, and LAS.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

