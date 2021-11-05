Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the community food, housing, and relief services market is expected to grow from $394.43 billion in 2020 to $438.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The community food, housing, and relief services market is expected to reach $578.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Federal funding for social services is a major driver for the community food, housing, and relief services market.

The community food, housing, and relief services market consists of the revenues from community food, housing, and relief services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counselling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (example: wars). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market

Re-entry services are increasingly being provided for the people exiting prison. The majority of this population face homelessness after their release and have nowhere to go. Therefore, many NGOs have come forward to help them provide shelter. For instance, the US-based Lionheart Foundation provides shelter to this population and its Houses of Healing (HOH) program helps improve prisoner's lifestyle by providing them with services like transformative programs for prisoners, HOH guide book, HOH video series and many more.

Global Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Segments:

The global community food, housing, and relief services market is further segmented:

By Type: Community Food Services, Community Housing Services, Temporary Shelters, Other Community Housing Services, Emergency And Other Relief Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services

By End-Users: Individuals (Nonchronic) Homeless, Homeless Families, Chronic Homeless, Homeless Veterans, Unaccompanied Homeless Youth And Children

By Geography: The global community food, housing, and relief services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Market Organizations Covered: Feeding America, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Food For Poor, Adventist Community Services, Doctors Without Borders, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, American National Red Cross, Spectrum Professional Services, Community Options Middlesex, Camba, Easter Seals New Jersey, One Voice Central Texas, Horizon House, Internation Rescue Committee, Fair community housing services limited, Nestle community housing services ltd, Community Housing Services-Crossroads Villa Inc, Community Housing Partners, Community Housing Ltd, SRM Housing Services Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

