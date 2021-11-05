Infusion Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 10.98 Billion By 2027 – Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Infusion therapy market is forecast to reach USD 10.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Infusion therapy is used to give antibiotics, and life-saving hydration fluids that are administered with the help of IV to care users. In this therapy, the medication is administered with the help of a catheter or a needle. Care providers recommend this therapy when the condition of the patient is severe, unable to swallow, or drug recommended is a biologic response. It is commonly used in hospitals; however, in the present healthcare scenario, it can be administered in outpatient infusion therapy centers or even at home care with the assistance of specially trained nurses. The therapy is usually employed for treating chronic infections or serious conditions when patients do not respond to oral antibiotics. Various initiatives of market players like, acquisition are also supporting the market growth. As an instance, in 2016, ICU Medical Inc. was supposed to acquire Pfizer Inc’s Hospira Infusion Systems Business for USD 1.00 Billion. Such initiatives by market players, along with strengthening their market position, are also propelling the market growth. In regards to the region, Europe is projected to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuously expanding healthcare sector and rising geriatric population.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc. Allergan, Plc., AbbVie Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Baxter International Inc., Shire Plc and BioScrip.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Infusion Therapy market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Infusion Therapy market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Infusion therapy market held a market share of USD 7.61 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.

• In context to Product Type, the Infusion pumps held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market share held by this segment is attributed to its extensive application in the healthcare sector due to the advantage of delivering fluids in small as well as large amount and applicability in delivering medications like hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and nutrients.

• In context to Therapy Type, the Nutritional therapy segment held the largest market share of 23.0% in 2018, with a significant growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. The fact this therapy is most commonly and extensively used in treating dehydration with the help of an intravenous drip in the healthcare sector contributes to the market share held by this segment.

• In regards to End-user, the Hospital segment held the largest market share of 49.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market share held by the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for cardiovascular treatment and chemotherapy from this care providing organizations.

• In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Infusion Therapy market, according to Disease Type, Therapy Type, Product Type, End-user, and Region:

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Cancer

• Infectious disease

• Diabetes

• Nephrology & urological disorder

• Inflammatory diseases

• Pain management

• Immune deficiency disorders

• Others

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Inotropic therapy

• Antibiotic & viral infusion therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Anti-coagulation infusion therapy

• Anesthesia

• Nutritional therapy

• Blood and blood component infusion therapy

• Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Intravenous sets

• Infusion pumps

• Needleless connectors

• IV cannulas

• Vein imaging devices

• Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Ambulatory surgery centers

• Home care

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

