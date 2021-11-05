Heavy Metal Testing Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

The major driving factors in heavy metal testing market are active involvement of government and regulatory bodies to monitor heavy metal levels in food & water

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global heavy metal testing market was valued at USD 2,976.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to reach 5,109.0 Million by the year 2028. Heavy metal testing is a group of tests that are required to quantify the level of potentially harmful heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium, and arsenic is present in food items. Heavy metal testing is an essential step in food safety and security. The presence of heavy metal can lead to detrimental metal poisoning, which can lead to serious health problems. As we know, the primary intake sources of heavy metals are fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereals, fish, and seafood. In the case of lead, drinking water is a key participant in the accumulation of heavy metal into our body. Since the toxicological impacts of heavy metals on infants and elderly people are considered unfavorable, the demand for heavy metal testing is growing significantly over the estimated period. Regulatory bodies across the globe have set threshold limits for heavy metal in different food groups such as seafood, vegetables, fruits, cereals, meat, fish, fats and oils, milk, baby food, and infant formulae. Hence heavy metal testing has become an essential step for food security.

The market is driven by diverse factors such as growing incidences of heavy metal contamination in meat & associated products due to contaminated animal feed, an active involvement of government & regulatory bodies who monitor heavy metal levels in food & beverages, and drastic globalization of food trade. The need for heavy metal testing in applications like animal feed and the launch of unique cost-effective rapid technologies for faster and reliable test results provides new growth opportunities for market players.

Arsenic is extensively used in food colorants that are used in various food products, particularly in meat and fishes, to provide a fresh appearance to food products. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has declared arsenic as a human carcinogen due to the grown incidence of cancers among people exposed to arsenic. Due to this reason, the arsenic segment controlled the heavy metal testing market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 8.4%. The requirement for heavy metal testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in the export of food products to the European region and consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific region regarding the safety of food products. China, India, and Japan drive the growth in this region. Manufacturers in many Asia Pacific countries have accepted and implemented good manufacturing practices (GMP), ISO 9000, and HACCP. This has driven the growth of the Heavy Metal Testing Market. China is a potential market for heavy metal testing due to the high level of contamination by heavy metals in soil and water. Food safety procedure compliance in Europe (a major importer) is pervasive, and due to continued food trade, Asian food producers have to comply with the food standards and regulations.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

SGS, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, LGC Group, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, IFP Institut Für Produktqualität, and Omic USA

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By heavy metal type, arsenic held an outstanding share of 36.1% in 2020. The increased incidence of cancers among people exposed to arsenic is one of the factors predictable to impel the demand market for the forecast period.

• Agricultural soils usually contain low background levels of heavy metals. Contamination from industrial activities or byproducts can increase the natural levels of heavy metals in soil, creating a health hazard to people, livestock, and plants.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the heavy metal testing market on the basis of heavy metal type, technology, sample and region:

Heavy Metal Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Arsenic

• Cadmium

• Lead

• Mercury

• Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• ICP-MS & OES

• Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

• Others

Sample (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Food

o Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

o Dairy Products

o Processed Food

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Cereals & Grains

o Nuts, Seeds, and Spices

o Others

• Water

o Drinking Water

o Wastewater

o Industrial Water

• Blood & Other Samples

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Heavy Metal Testing market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

