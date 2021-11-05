Up and coming Chicago Hip Hop & R&B artist Ty Won has released his second album on November 5th “How’s The Music Going”
EINPresswire.com/ -- The title was inspired by family and friends who always ask Ty Won about his music. This album will serve as the answer. This will be his first independent project to be released for purchase or streaming on all digital platforms. The album is a total of 11 songs. The track “Last Dance” is sure to be a hometown favorite.
Ty Won is not bound by the traditional confines and stereotypes in the genre today. The plan with this album is to invoke you to take his lyrical content and infectious flow and incorporate it into the endless possibilities of your imagination. The creative process for this project started in 2017 and will serve as an update of everything Ty Won has gone through in the past three to four years. Behind the boards are several producers who helped create this album. The likes of Je Holston, Jerry Beats, Shelter Boiz, and Vybe Beatz to name a few.
Ty’s motto is “Outside the Box Thinking” brings “Outside the Box Results”.
Stream the new album "How's The Music Going" Out Now!! On streaming platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube.
Website: www.tywonmusic.com
Facebook: HTTP://facebook.com/TyWonofficial
Twitter: http://twitter.com/@PrinceTyWon
Instagram: http://instagram.com/tywonofficial
Ty Won
VIZIONAAR MANAGEMENT & ENTERTAINMENT LLC
+1 312-550-6691
Aaron@vizionaar.com