Invisalign Takapuna Clear Aligner Orthodontics Updated By Milford Dentist

Auckland Family Dental Milford updated its Invisalign clear aligner orthodontic treatments for patients with underbite, overbite, crossbite, gaps, crooked teeth etc

With their move to include clear aligners like Invisalign, ClearCorrect and Smilezy, Auckland Family Dental Milford is now better positioned to assist patients who feel unhappy with the visual state of their teeth with orthodontics treatments

The practice welcomes patients from Takapuna, Glenfield and other North Shore Suburbs.

If you dread wearing traditional braces but know you need to get your teeth straightened at some point, you can get straight teeth and correct your bite without them. You may be a candidate for invisible braces? Over the last few years, dentistry has had some remarkable breakthroughs. Clear braces serve the same purpose as traditional metal orthodontic braces, with less hassle.

The team will do a simple examination and determine if they are the right option for you. Additionally, they can create a customized treatment plan to help you get optimal results.

Invisalign is a relatively new orthodontic system revolutionizing tooth straightening procedures. The clear braces are part of the Invisalign treatment process. They are nearly invisible, which makes them the perfect treatment for those who are self-conscious about their appearance.

They are custom-made to fit each patient’s mouth perfectly. Teeth aligners slowly move your teeth into their proper spaces to correct improper bites and straighten crooked teeth, so you can have the perfect smile you want.

One happy patient says on Google ‘Absolutely gorgeous people who made emergency dental in level four lockdown as much less horrendous as was humanly possible! Receptionist Nick went above and beyond and his customer care was superb. My dentist, Dr Kav, was absolutely gorgeous, so kind and gentle, and that was very welcome during a rough time; the dental relief and the human experiences were lovely.

