New 2021 Fall Cleaning Tips For Your Home
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall season is often synonymous with pumpkin spice lattes, leaves changing colors, and the crisp cool air. While it’s important to enjoy all that fall has to offer, it’s equally as important to prepare for winter. A lot of people forget about the need for fall cleanup before winter arrives; luckily this blog is here to remind homeowners! Here are some helpful tips on how one can make sure their home is ready for the cold weather.
1. Collect Leaves and Put Them In a Compost Pile
As the days go on during the Fall season, one will notice that their trees are losing their leaves. Rather than raking the leaves and putting them in a garbage bag, it’s important to remember that these can be recycled! By collecting fallen leaves and placing them in an outdoor compost pile, homeowners will soon have nutrient-rich soil for their garden next year.
The best way to collect up all of these leaves is by raking them into mounds and then pitching them by the curb. This allows for a city-provided leaf collection truck to come along and pick up these leaves without having their team do any extra work!
It’s important that homeowners remember that they cannot place leaves in plastic bags as this will not allow for proper decomposition of rotting material.
2. Get Rid of Clutter Around
With colder weather on its way in, one of the most important things to do during fall cleanup is to make sure clutter has been reduced. A simple solution for this would be to make sure all unused, old clothes are donated to a charity. This allows for one’s closets to become more organized and less cluttered! Other items that can be gotten rid of include books that have already been read or shoes that no longer fit properly.
Another important thing to do during fall cleanup is getting rid of furniture with torn upholstery or cushions. It’s a great idea to replace these items with new ones that match the current decor of one’s home! This will not only give the home more appeal, but it can also increase its value if one ever decides to sell in the future.
It may be helpful to have a garage sale or use some other form of selling strategy to make extra cash for these items.
3. Clean Up During the Day
One of the most important things to do during fall cleanup is clean up after as the day goes on. This includes putting away dishes that have been left in the sink and not leaving dirty clothes on the floor. It may be helpful to set a daily reminder for oneself as well, such as setting an alarm every night before going to bed reminding one about this task!
4. Add an Outdoor Rug for Decoration
As the temperatures start to cool down, it’s important that homeowners add an outdoor rug during fall cleanup. This is a great way to create more space for relaxing outside and also adds decoration to one’s home! There are many different types of rugs available such as ones made from cotton or synthetic materials.
If homeowners are feeling creative, then they can even make their own outdoor rug! This is an activity that the whole family will enjoy and it’s a great way to spend time together. If they’re doing a DIY project, just remember to use synthetic materials for durability purposes!
An easy solution would be purchasing an outdoor area rug at home improvement stores or department stores. These are often available in many different designs and colors, making it an easy way to decorate.
5. Replace all Light Bulbs with LED Efficient Lights
One of the most important things to do during fall cleanup is replace all light bulbs with LED lights. This will help lower one’s power bill and also contribute to a greener environment!
For example, an easy solution would be installing Dimmable LED Under Cabinet Lighting from places such as Amazon or even at home improvement stores. These are relatively easy to install and can be a great way of lighting up dark spaces!
Other things one should consider changing during fall cleanup include LED Outdoor Wall Lights for added security. These lights are motion activated which will not only provide more safety, but they’re also very energy efficient as well! This is an easy solution that anyone can do on their own at home in just a few minutes.
6. Hire a Junk Removal Company
One of the most important things to do during fall cleanup is hiring a junk removal company. This will allow homeowners to get rid of all their clutter in one easy trip!
For example, some solutions that can be considered include renting out dumpsters or purchasing extra-large garbage bags. If someone is looking for something more permanent such as professional cleaning, then hiring a junk removal company is likely their best bet.
If anyone is looking for professional help with fall cleanup, consider calling Junk Station.
Looking for junk removal in Meadville, PA?
Roman Fisher
