Legendary Glassblower, Tako Glass Captures the Universe’s Mana With Birth of a Star

A truly one-of-a-kind blown glass pipe, the rarity, and craftsmanship of this piece demonstrate Tako’s unique artistry.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Pacific Northwest’s most renowned glass artists, Tako Glass, introduces a ground-breaking new design, entitled “Birth of a Star.” A true one-of-a-kind masterpiece, this pipe features extraordinary details and coloring with Tako’s signature cosmic flair.

Birth of a Star is a work of art like no other blown glass pipe found anywhere, and if you are interested in a true collector’s item, this is not to be missed. Designed with the intent to capture the mana of the universe, it is Tako’s intent that its owner will enjoy the energy, love, and life force of this pipe through every use. While this incredible creation features astounding beauty, it was not meant to just sit upon a pedestal. Rather, it was made for dedicated use, which is sure to delight its owner as its colors take on new life over time and usage.

“The whole thing is made out of opal tubing. Meaning the whole piece is going to sparkle like the night sky,” stated Tako, on the creation and future appearance of the pipe. He furthered this statement with: “An extra-large faceted opal coin adds a kaleidoscope of rainbow color. There is simply not enough time in this life to see all of it, especially as it changes over time.”

Crafted with brilliant opal tubing and set with opals throughout the design, this pipe is nothing short of a showstopper. A color-changing, evolving work, this is a piece meant to be used and cherished for years to come, and only in time will its truest beauty emerge. Stated Tako: “This piece is going to look like where stars are born, in deep space, after it’s used for a bit. The silver fu me and moon dots and inside out work crest so many different layers and dimensions. Only to be revealed after smoking on this piece for a bit.”

Radical in nature and craftsmanship, this pipe is so much more than a showpiece. The amount of love, energy, and great care that went into its creation has resulted in a pipe that can also be admired as sculpture, scientific achievement, and simply for its sheer beauty. The body of the pipe is deep, thick, clear glass, which will reveal stardust, galaxies, and the cosmic brilliance from which stars are born.

Few works of blown glass art capture the unique essence of other-worldly brilliance as Tako Glass’s Birth of a Star. With rivers and streams of stars, cosmic explosiveness, and gorgeous opal details throughout, it is a sight to behold. Only one of these pieces exists, and upon purchase, you will receive a certificate of authenticity. If you are seeking a unique masterpiece for your collection, we encourage you to move fast; this is currently the only Birth of a Star piece available. A profoundly magnificent work of functional art, Birth of a Star retails for $5,000 and includes a dedicated, custom-made hard case for secure protection.

Tako Glass is one of the world’s leading glassblowing artists whose work centers on crafting one-of-a-kind pipes and tobacco accessories. As a designer and innovator, Tako has dedicated the past several decades to exploring the possibilities of blowing glass and crafting works of art, which have been proudly sold all over the United States. Tako Glass has built a reputation for pure artistry, creativity, and mind-blowing details found nowhere else. For more information or to purchase Tako Glass pieces, please visit https://www.takoglass.com/.