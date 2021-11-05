Federal OSHA Publishes COVID-19 Vaccination Rule

Montpelier, Vt. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) today, which implements workplace requirements under the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Plan, to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the workplace.

OSHA’s ETS takes effect tomorrow, November 5th; however, because Vermont operates under an approved State Plan, known as the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA), the State has an additional 30-days to adopt a state standard that is at least as effective as the OSHA Standard. The Department of Labor is reviewing the Standard and will provide additional guidance to employers as it becomes available.

The Vermont Department of Labor will host a media availability specific to the ETS on Monday, November 8 at 3:00pm, as well as an Employer Town Hall on Friday, November 12 at 10:00am.

For more information and updates on the ETS and how it impacts Vermont businesses and employees, please visit labor.vermont.gov.