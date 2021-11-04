Submit Release
News Search

There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,141 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming CDS Advisory Committee Meetings

On Monday, November 22, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm the advisory committee for LD 255 will have their second meeting.  The meeting will be facilitated by an independent facilitator and will be recorded.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm the advisory committee for LD 386 will have their second meeting.  The meeting will be facilitated by an independent facilitator and will be recorded.

LD 255, Resolve, Directing the Department of Education To Develop a Plan for the Provision of Early Intervention Services (Emergency), found here and LD 386, Resolve, Directing the Department of Education To Establish the Process for Transitioning the Provision of Early Childhood Special Education Services for Children with Disabilities from 4 Years of Age to under 6 Years of Age from the Regional Child Development Services System to School Administrative Units, found here, passed in the 130th legislature and are focused on several topics regarding CDS. If you’d wish to join as an attendee and listen to the discussion, you can use the following links.

LD 255 Advisory Committee

Monday, November 22

01:00 PM – 02:30 PM Webinar ID: 858 9296 2757 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/85892962757

06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Webinar ID: 840 8653 7392 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/84086537392

 

LD 386 Advisory Committee Tuesday, November 23 01:00 PM – 02:30 PM Webinar ID: 895 2002 0473 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/89520020473

06:00 PM – 07:30 PM Webinar ID: 892 6973 3462

https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/89269733462

If you have any questions, please email Alisha.Brownstein@maine.gov.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Upcoming CDS Advisory Committee Meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.