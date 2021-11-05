Submit Release
Hilo Airport runway work to be done

 HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division informs the public of nightly runway work at the Hilo International Airport (ITO).

ITO’s Runway 8/26 will be closed between 12 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6; Friday, Nov. 12; Saturday, Nov. 13; and Tuesday, Nov. 16. Runway 8/26 will also be closed on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 9 p.m. until 5:45 a.m.

No passenger, cargo, or medical flights will be affected by the runway maintenance. Runway 3/21 will be used as an alternate. The Keaukaha community may notice an increase in air traffic noise because of the use of Runway 3/21.

The work being done is rubber removal and restriping of the runway. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance activity at night to reduce potential impact to airport operations.

