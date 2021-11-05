ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 5-8) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Drivers should prepare for heavier traffic and delays in some areas along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Nov. 5-8) due to scheduled closures required for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Sections of Interstate 17, Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) are included among the following weekend restrictions that drivers should try to avoid if possible:

Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 6) for pavement sealing. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road also closed . Please allow extra travel time and expect backups and delays. Consider traveling during non-peak times including early in the morning or later at night. DETOUR : Southbound I-17 traffic can detour west on SR 74 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17 beyond the closure.

Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and SR 74/Carefree Highway from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7) for pavement sealing. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads also closed . Please allow extra travel time and expect backups. Consider traveling during non-peak times including early in the morning or later at night. DETOUR : Northbound I-17 traffic can detour west on Happy Valley Road and use northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to return to I-17 beyond the closure.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and State Route 51 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th, 19th and Seventh avenues closed. DETOUR : Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes including eastbound Union Hills Drive to northbound SR 51 or Tatum Boulevard.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads in the East Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) for asphalt pavement removal. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. DETOUR : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) for work on the new Lindsay Road interchange project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway also closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes including westbound Germann and Pecos roads to northbound Gilbert Road to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to northbound SR 143 closed from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 6) for Broadway Curve Project. SR 143 also narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between I-10 and Sky Harbor Boulevard on Saturday. DETOUR : Airport Access - While the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 is closed, drivers can continue west on I-10 and exit at Buckeye Road to use west entrance to Sky Harbor Airport. SR 143 then narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between I-10 and Sky Harbor Boulevard from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 7). Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 on Sunday . Note : For more information about this project's weekend restrictions visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and SR 85 in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 6) and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 7) for widening project. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.