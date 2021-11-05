Plexus Worldwide Accepted as a Member of the U.S. Direct Selling Association
Plexus is committed to consumer protections in the marketplace, ensuring everyone has a positive experience with Plexus and its products commented”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, has been accepted as a member of the United States Direct Selling Association (DSA), demonstrating the company meets the organization’s highest levels of business ethics. The acceptance of membership was announced on October 31, 2021, during the DSA Board of Directors meeting of industry leaders in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“Plexus is committed to consumer protections in the marketplace, ensuring everyone has a positive experience with Plexus and its products," commented Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus. “Our membership within the DSA will give us access to even more resources and opportunities to utilize industry best practices as we continue to grow globally. “We value the DSA for its strong Code of Ethics, which aligns closely with our own standards and promise to be trustworthy, honest, reliable, and responsible. As a member, we will continue to uphold this code in all of our business practices.”
In its Code of Ethics, the DSA requires members to meet high standards, prohibits statements that mislead consumers, and sets strict guidelines for earnings representations, product claims, and sales and marketing tactics.
“Plexus applied to join the DSA as a member to be a leader in the direct selling industry with a commitment to shaping the standards that protect consumers globally in the digital age,” said Kim Drabik, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs for Plexus Worldwide.
The DSA launched in 1910 as the Agents Credit Association and has grown to provide its members with various services, including educational materials, access to industry research, networking opportunities, and professional development. In collaboration with Congress, government agencies, and consumer protection organizations, the DSA regulates the direct selling industry with their Code of Ethics.
Plexus Worldwide sells millions of wellness products to its Customers and Brand Ambassadors each quarter in their mission to support a healthy lifestyle. Plexus products include four categories: gut health, weight management, skincare, and nutrition.
About Plexus Worldwide:
Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading Health and Happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners (“Brand Ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.
