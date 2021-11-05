Seer, Inc. Stock Drops On Shortseller Report - Securities Class Action Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Seer Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action securities claims on behalf of investors of Seer, Inc. (“Seer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEER) to determine whether Seer engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On November 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that “Seer Inc. . . . dropped 7% after a new short call from The Bear Cave.” Seeking Alpha reported that “[t]he Bear Cave claims that the company appears to be a ‘promotional and misleading’ biotech company.”
On this news, shares of Seer stock dropped, thereby injuring investors.
SEER INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
This press release may constitute attorney advertising.
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com