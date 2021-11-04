Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,140 in the last 365 days.

Online survey to gather comments on state bikeway needs

Posted on Nov 4, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has developed a survey to better understand your bicycle needs, priorities, and challenges. It will take you about 5 minutes to complete. Please take the survey today!—it closes on December 31, 2021.

This survey is part of the Bike Plan Hawaii Refresh.  This effort began in 2020 to refresh the data, cost estimates, feasibility, and prioritization for all HDOT Highways Division proposed projects in the 2003 Bike Plan Hawaii. The primary outcome of the Bike Plan Hawaii Refresh is to ensure up to date cost and project delivery information for these proposed projects, understand current bicycle facility needs and priorities, and identify priority and highly feasible proposed projects for implementation.  Priorities are being determined according to criteria related to safety, connectivity (e.g., gaps in system), accessibility (e.g., locations where people need to bike to), equity, feasibility, and stakeholder input (this includes the survey results!).

To view the existing and proposed bicycle facility list from Bike Plan Hawaii, visit our Story Map.

For more information, please visit the HDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Program web page: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/h4ss-c6xy, or contact Diane Dohm, HDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator, at [email protected] or 808-587-6357.

 

###

You just read:

Online survey to gather comments on state bikeway needs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.