Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Will Fight Biden’s “Draconian” Vaccine Mandate

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska Will Fight Biden’s “Draconian” Vaccine Mandate

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joe Biden’s administration had published an emergency rule mandating coronavirus vaccines for workers.

 

“President Biden’s draconian vaccine mandate is an abuse of federal power,” said Governor Ricketts.  “If this rule is allowed to take effect, many Nebraskans will be at risk of losing their jobs over something that should remain a personal health choice.  I have been in communication with the Attorney General today, who will be taking the lead on Nebraska’s legal review of the potentially illegal federal vaccine mandate.  We will fight back.”

