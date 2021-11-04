Submit Release
46 lawmakers, school board members, and orgs raise concern over anti-parent rhetoric

SANTA FE – Today a group of 46 New Mexico lawmakers, school board members, and local organizations sent a letter to the New Mexico School Board Association (NMSBA), flagging concerns about anti-parent rhetoric. The letter highlights concerns that NMSBA’s ties to the National School Board Association (NSBA) should be reconsidered in the fallout of the NSBA’s letter to the Biden administration, which has been seen by many as an attempt to use the Department of Justice to silence parent’s voices at local school board meetings. The NSBA has subsequently walked back their anti-parent letter, however the concerned group of 46 New Mexicans are asking the NMSBA to firmly support New Mexico parent’s freedom of speech and ability to attend and engage in school board meetings in the state.

