Middlesex/Burglary/Possession of Stolen Property

cASE#:21A304335

TROOPER: Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 0800 hours

LOCATION: Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary/Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Silas Smith

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saranac, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified by a homeowner that someone was inside his residence in Warren, VT. The homeowner advised he was currently out of state and could see the unknown individual on his video surveillance system. After confirming no one had authorization to be inside the residence, troopers responded and made entry into the home, confirming someone had recently been inside. Along with several other pieces of evidence, a note was left by the suspect who had fled, apologizing for the break in. A short time later, troopers made contact with a male walking on Rt. 100 near the residence and identified the male verbally as Silas Smith of Saranac, NY. Troopers were aware that Smith was recently filed as a missing person and were able to connect Smith to the break in. Smith was taken into custody for Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Smith was then transported to the Washington County Superior Court in Barre for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/04/21

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

